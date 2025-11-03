VA Southern Nevada hosts annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show

PRESS RELEASE

November 3, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host its eighth annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

The free, public event will feature a car show sponsored by the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, Inc., along with free food provided by Mason Services of North America.

WHO: Veterans, community members and media are invited to attend.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For questions or more information, email VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov.

The event will also include music, entertainment and a kids’ zone, as well as a health and services fair hosted by VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Veterans can learn more about services such as the State Veterans Home, VA enrollment and eligibility, MyHealtheVet single sign-on and more. Visit https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/ for additional details.