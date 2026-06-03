VA Southern Nevada hosts VA enrollment town hall June 11

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2026

Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Choose VA Outreach Tele-Town Hall in an effort to enroll more Veterans into the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare. Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to submit questions via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov

WHAT: VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Choose VA Outreach Tele-Town Hall in an effort to enroll more Veterans into the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare. Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to submit questions for consideration via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov.

WHO: Veterans who are unaffiliated with the VA health system, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to attend.

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 5:00 – 6:00 P.M.

WHERE: ONLINE: Veterans Town Hall | Meeting-Join | Microsoft Teams

DIAL IN BY PHONE:

Phone conference ID: 311 710 312#

*Contact the VA Virtual Health Resource Center for assistance accessing online resources by calling .

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For questions or more information, email VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov or visit https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/events/88370/.