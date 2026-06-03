VA Southern Nevada hosts VA enrollment town hall June 11
PRESS RELEASE
June 3, 2026
Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Choose VA Outreach Tele-Town Hall in an effort to enroll more Veterans into the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare. Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to submit questions via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov
WHAT: VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Choose VA Outreach Tele-Town Hall in an effort to enroll more Veterans into the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare. Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to submit questions for consideration via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov.
WHO: Veterans who are unaffiliated with the VA health system, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to attend.
WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 5:00 – 6:00 P.M.
WHERE: ONLINE: Veterans Town Hall | Meeting-Join | Microsoft Teams
DIAL IN BY PHONE:
Phone conference ID: 311 710 312#
*Contact the VA Virtual Health Resource Center for assistance accessing online resources by calling
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For questions or more information, email VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov or visit https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/events/88370/.
Media contacts
John Archiquette, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone: