VA Southern Nevada hosts Veterans Appreciation Car Show & BBQ

PRESS RELEASE

October 30, 2026

Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day and to commemorate 80 years of VA healthcare.

WHAT: VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day and to commemorate 80 years of VA healthcare. This free event is open to the public and includes free food, a VA Outreach resource fair, kid’s zone and much more. The Veterans Appreciation Car Show & BBQ is sponsored in partnership with Las Vegas Cruisin’ and the Masonic Services of North America. On-site car show registration is from 8 – 10:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.



VASNHS is the Veterans source for outstanding healthcare, trains America’s future healthcare providers, and conducts important medical research. VASNHS provides services at eight locations in Southern Nevada at our North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Pahrump.

The annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show & BBQ is more than food and vintage automobiles – it’s also about fostering a community spirit and sense of belonging among Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors and staff.

WHO: This event is open to the public.

WHEN: Saturday,Nov. 14, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 North Pecos Rd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For questions or more information, email VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov or visit www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care.