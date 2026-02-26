VA Southern Nevada upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) today announced infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VASNHS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Replace Operating Room Flooring in Building 1

Project Management and Construction Management Services for VASNHS

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Michael Kiefer. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: