VA2K Walk & Roll coming May 21 to promote healthy lifestyle

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA’s 15th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 21, 2025, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center starting at 9 a.m. and festivities will continue through 1 p.m.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free and will be held outside of the Fisher House. The VA2K is open to employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at VAMC, but to save time at check-in, download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to homeless Veterans in Southern Nevada. Donations are not required in order to participate.

Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.



Additionally, there will be informational booths and activities along the course for walkers to stop by and learn more about VASNHS and community resources.



Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Lauren McKinney at 725-377-6117 or via email at Lauren.McKinney1@va.gov.



Find out more about the VA2K, Whole Health and Moving the Body at: https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/programs/va2k-walk-and-roll/