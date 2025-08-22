VASNHS Announces New Medical Center Director Michael Kiefer

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kiefer as the new Director of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) in North Las Vegas, Nev.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.- Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kiefer as the new Director of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) in North Las Vegas, Nev. In this role, Mr. Kiefer will oversee the delivery of integrated health care to the 146,700 Veterans residing in Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties of southern Nevada. VASNHS has an operating budget of $1.1 billion annually and over 3,600 employees.

“We are excited to bring Mike on board as the permanent Director of VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System,” said Ada Clark, Director of the VA Sierra Pacific Network. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience have been and will continue to be valuable assets for the facility, the employees, volunteers, and most importantly, the Veterans we are honored to serve. Mike will begin his permanent appointment as director effective Aug. 24.”

Mr. Kiefer has served as VASNHS’ Acting Executive Director since July 2024. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director of the Central Texas VA Health Care System in Temple, Texas, since July 2019 and the Amarillo VA Health Care System since November 2015, which included six months as Acting Network Director for the VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network (VISN 17). Kiefer began his VA career in January 2014 when he was appointed Executive Medical Center Director at the West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring, Texas.



A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Kiefer retired at the rank of colonel, and among his multiple military healthcare leadership assignments, he served as chief operating officer/chief executive officer at two U.S. Army regional medical commands and commanded the Weed Army Medical Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Mr. Kiefer is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is board certified in healthcare management. He is a Veterans Health Administration certified mentor and has served as a preceptor to numerous students throughout his VA career.

Mr. Kiefer holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., and a master’s degree in health administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.