VASNHS celebrates Wheelchair Challenge Day on March 4

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2025

Las Vegas , NV — The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is hosting a Wheelchair Challenge Day event Tuesday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is hosting a Wheelchair Challenge Day event Tuesday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will celebrate the achievements of individuals with mobility impairments, as well as allow Veterans to meet members of the Las Vegas Raiders wheelchair football team. Representatives from the Paralyzed Veterans of America as well as VASNHS will be on hand to discuss how adaptive sports is helping wheelchair Veterans overcome challenges.

Where: 6900 N Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89081

When: Tuesday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Why: First launched in 2008, International Wheelchair Day is celebrated every March 1 for wheelchair users to celebrate the impact their wheelchair has had on their lives. A total of 3.6 million Americans and over 250,000 Veterans use wheelchairs.

Who: Jason Kelly, Darnell Callahan, and Le’Toi Adams are Veteran athletes who compete in wheelchair sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders Wheelchair Football team.

Background:

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only nonprofit Veteran Service Organization dedicated solely to helping Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a part of the USA Wheelchair Football League, the first of its kind football league for adults with disabilities to reach their highest potential through a competitive, fast-paced, team sport. The USA Wheelchair Football League brings together highly trained coaches with passionate athletes, building skills and inspiring athletes to excel both on and off the field through teamwork, dedication, and resilience. Since 2020, more than 1,000 veterans, athletes with disabilities, coaches and officials have participated in USA Wheelchair Football League programs, growing their skills and love for football. Participation opportunities include learn-to-play clinics, team practice and development opportunities, camps, scrimmages and tournaments that bring together the best adaptive athletes from across the country.