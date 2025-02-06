VASNHS hosting annual employment fair March 26

PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting an employment fair from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on March 26 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium. The employment fair will have a wide range of employers from both the private and public sectors in southern Nevada. The event is hosted by the VASNHS Vocational Rehabilitation Service and Compensated Work Therapy Program.

Job seekers will be able to meet with employers from the Veterans Health Administration, National Parks Service, Bureau of Land Management, Clark County, State of Nevada, Stations Casinos, North Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Regional Transit Corporation, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Circa Casino and Resort, and many others. Last year, more than 250 Veterans attended the employment fair, with dozens receiving interviews and job offers that day.



The event is open to the public and appointments are not required. Veterans should bring copies of their resume and wear business casual clothing. For questions or more information, please contact kristi.earl@va.gov.