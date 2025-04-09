VASNHS hosting Laughlin Veterans Town Hall April 10

PRESS RELEASE

April 9, 2025

LAUGHLIN, Nev.- VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting a Rural Veterans Town Hall from 12 p.m.– 2 p.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025. The event is hosted Laughlin Library at 2840 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV 89029.

Veterans are invited to attend a resource fair featuring Veteran Health Administration support services from VA Enrollment and MyHealtheVet.

The town hall will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and is a 60-minute moderated discussion featuring representatives from VASNHS and Nevada Department of Veteran Services. Topics include updates on local and national activities and initiatives. This will be followed by a moderated question and answer session. Veterans may submit questions via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov prior to the event.

VASNHS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders.