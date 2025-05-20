VASNHS hosting Veterans Town Hall June 5

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host its quarterly Veterans Town Hall and resource fair Thursday, June 5, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center auditorium.

The Veterans resource fair will be held in the auditorium lobby beginning at 4 p.m. Representatives from several Veteran support services including My HealtheVet, Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, and more will be available to answer questions and provide information.

A hybrid Veterans town hall begins in person in the auditorium and online via Microsoft Teams at 5 p.m. and is a 60-minute moderated discussion with VA and state representatives on national and local activities and initiatives. Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors may submit questions for consideration to be addressed during the town hall via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov prior to the event.

VASNHS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders. Those unable to attend in person should join by using the Microsoft Teams link information below.

Meeting Link: http://bit.ly/44uAxXf

Meeting ID: 232 540 476 702 2 Password: S99cq3N6

Join by phone: (205) 235-3541

Phone conference ID: 683 548 437#

About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System:

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. We serve patients at eight locations in southern Nevada. Facilities include the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and seven community-based outpatient clinics in Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Pahrump. The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care, which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands.