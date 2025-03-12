VASNHS hosting Veterans Town Hall March 15

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.- VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting its quarterly Veterans Town Hall from 10 a.m.– 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2025. The event is hosted in the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center’s main auditorium.

Veterans are also invited to attend a resource fair featuring Veteran support services beginning at 10 a.m. Support services including Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, and the Community Resource and Referral Center will be on hand to provide information and guidance.

The town hall will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and is a 60-minute moderated discussion featuring representatives from VASNHS, the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office, and Nevada Department of Veteran Services. Topics include updates on local and national activities and initiatives. This will be followed by a moderated question and answer session. Veterans may submit questions via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov prior to the event.

VASNHS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders.



For those unable to attend the town hall in person, VA Southern Nevada is offering a virtual option via Webex.

Meeting Link: http://bit.ly/3CrXhfe

Meeting number: 2820 071 6469 Password: VASNHS2025!

Join by phone: 1-404-397-1596

Access code: 2825 102 5090 ##

About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System:

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. We serve patients at eight locations in southern Nevada. Facilities include the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and seven community-based outpatient clinics in Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Pahrump. The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care, which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands.