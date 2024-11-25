VASNHS hosting virtual Veterans Town Hall Dec. 5

PRESS RELEASE

November 25, 2024

Las Vegas , NV — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, from 1-2 p.m.

This event is a 60-minute moderated town hall featuring representatives from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration and state leadership. Topics of discussion include national and local activities and initiatives. Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov prior to the event.

VASNHS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders. Those interested in attending Dec. 5 town hall virtually can access the meeting by using the Webex information below:

Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3CDDBEL

Meeting number: 2820 071 6469 Password: VASNHS2024!

Join by phone: 1-404-397-1596

Access code: 2820 071 6469 ##

About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System:

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. We serve patients at eight locations in southern Nevada. Facilities include the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and seven community-based outpatient clinics in Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Pahrump. The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care, which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands.