VASNHS hosts Veterans Creative Arts Competition, Town Hall Sept. 13

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, with American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76, will co-host its fourth annual Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition Sept. 13. The event will be hosted in conjunction with a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS), in partnership with American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76, will co-host its fourth annual Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition Sept. 13. The event will be hosted in conjunction with a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Registration for the arts competition is from 10 – 11 a.m. near the auditorium. The resource fair also begins at 10 a.m. and will feature representatives from various Veteran support services including My HealtheVet, Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, and more. Judging for the Creative Arts Competition will begin promptly at 11 a.m. during the Veterans Town Hall, followed by an awards presentation at noon.

The Veterans Town Hall is a 60-minute moderated discussion with representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and Nevada Department of Veterans Affairs on local, state, and national activities and initiatives. Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors can join the conversation in person or online. VASNHS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders.

The Creative Arts Competition will celebrate and showcase the works of local artists and musicians and is open to Veterans treated in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system. Entrants can compete in more than 130 categories including art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music. Veterans may exhibit their artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections in a live stage show performance. A comprehensive list of categories and guidelines can be found at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival website.

Veterans who are interested in participating or would like to submit questions for consideration to be addressed during the town hall can send an email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov.

Veterans Town Hall Link: https://bit.ly/424L0qm

Meeting ID: 227 798 900 251 5 Password: 5RU2Su9f

Join by phone: (205) 235-3524

Phone conference ID: 983 974 213#

About VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System:

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. We serve patients at eight locations in southern Nevada. Facilities include the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and seven community-based outpatient clinics in Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Pahrump. The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care, which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands.

About the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in local creative arts competitions. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation goals for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.