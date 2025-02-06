Veteran Valet Parking Service Returns at North Las Vegas VAMC

PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2025

Las vegas , NV — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has reopened valet parking for Veterans at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Valet services are available at the East, West and Emergency Department entrances from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding all Federal holidays.

“The valet service creates better access for our Veterans,” said VASNHS Engineering Chief Jonathan Sanchez. “This is another way we are trying to better the Veteran’s experience the moment they arrive at the medical center.”

No tips are authorized for valet service. VetPride Services currently holds the contract for valet service at the VAMC.