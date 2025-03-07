Veterans offered free screening of My Dead Friend Zoe Sunday March 9

PRESS RELEASE

March 7, 2025

Las Vegas , NV — Veterans are invited to a free screening of “My Dead Friend Zoe” at Regal Cinema Red Rock Stadium 16 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 9. This special, private screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Kyle Hausmann-Stokes (U.S. Army combat veteran) and lead actor Sonequa Martin-Green.

“My Dead Friend Zoe” is an award-winning dark comedy-drama film about Veterans starring Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Gloria Reuben. Additional information about the film can be found at https://www.imdb.com/title/tt22022784/



Schedule of events:

5:30 p.m. Media and Step and Repeat

6:00 p.m. Doors Open

6:30 p.m. Film begins (promptly)

8:00 p.m. Q&A with filmmaker and cast

LOCATION: REGAL CINEMA RED ROCK STADIUM 16 Summerlin, NV

REQUEST TICKET(S) HERE (ASAP): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-dead-best-friend-zoe-veterans-community-movie-screening-in-las-vegas-tickets-1271525730689

Recipients of tickets will be sent an RSVP invite email before the event. Tickets will be limited and given on a first-come, first-served basis. The event was sponsored through the generosity of the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Regal Cinema for donating the tickets and venue for the event. There is a “pay it forward” campaign to help Veterans see the movie. https://give.bobwoodrufffoundation.org/campaign/665047/donate. VA will provide outreach at the event through enrollment and informational booths for Women’s Health and Military-to-Veteran Assistance Programs (M2VA).

SYNOPSIS:

Inspired by a true story and winner of the 2024 SXSW Audience Award, MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE is a dark comedy drama that follows the journey of Merit (Sonequa Martin-Green), a U.S. Army Afghanistan veteran who is at odds with her family thanks to the presence of Zoe (Natalie Morales), her dead best friend from the Army. Despite the persistence of her VA group counselor (Morgan Freeman), the tough love of her mother (Gloria Reuben) and the levity of an unexpected love interest (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Merit's cozy-dysfunctional friendship with Zoe keeps the duo insulated from the world. That is until Merit's estranged Vietnam veteran grandfather (Ed Harris), holed up at the family's ancestral lake house, begins to lose his way and needs the one thing he refuses...help. This autobiographical film from writer/director and U.S. Army combat veteran Kyle Hausmann-Stokes is an unexpected, uplifting exploration of a complicated friendship, a divided family, and the complex ways in which we process grief.