North Las Vegas VA Medical Center - Campus map

Driving Directions to North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Please note that in the near future, Clark County will shut down the North Pecos Bridge at Interstate 215 east. Use signs for detour information. Use Lamb Boulevard or North Losee Road exit bridges and proceed south to East Centennial Road.

From Interstate 15 north

Exit at South Lamb Boulevard and proceed north. At East Centennial Road turn west and proceed for approximately 1 mile. Turn north on North Pecos Road.

From I-215 eastbound

Proceed to the North Losee Road exit and turn south. At East Centennial Road turn east and proceed for approximately 1 mile. Turn north on North Pecos Road.

From Utah

Proceed on I-215 heading west. Exit at North Lamb Boulevard and head south. At East Centennial turn west and proceed to North Pecos Road.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 N. Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400

Coordinates: 36°17'6.30"N 115°5'38.91"W