North Las Vegas VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Driving Directions to North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Please note that in the near future, Clark County will shut down the North Pecos Bridge at Interstate 215 east. Use signs for detour information. Use Lamb Boulevard or North Losee Road exit bridges and proceed south to East Centennial Road.
From Interstate 15 north
Exit at South Lamb Boulevard and proceed north. At East Centennial Road turn west and proceed for approximately 1 mile. Turn north on North Pecos Road.
From I-215 eastbound
Proceed to the North Losee Road exit and turn south. At East Centennial Road turn east and proceed for approximately 1 mile. Turn north on North Pecos Road.
From Utah
Proceed on I-215 heading west. Exit at North Lamb Boulevard and head south. At East Centennial turn west and proceed to North Pecos Road.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 N. Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400
Coordinates: 36°17'6.30"N 115°5'38.91"W
Free valet parking is now available at the west entrance
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will now be providing free valet parking at the west entrance of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. The valet service is available Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All other services (Medi-coach, VTS, etc.) are to operate out of the east entrance.
The valet parking service drivers are on a salary and therefore cannot accept any type of gratuity (i.e., no money, gifts, or tipping). If you have any questions, please direct them to our Veterans Transportation Service line at 844-859-5074 or 702-791-9000, ext. 19069.
Parking and facility maps
Parking and facility floor plan maps are available below to assist you in getting to your appointments.