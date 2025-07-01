2025 Southern Nevada Creative Arts competition

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and American Legion Auxiliary are proud to announce the 2025 Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be held Sept. 13 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. This event take place in conjunction with the Veterans Town Hall in the auditorium.

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in creative writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

The categories and rules of the competition are included in the 2025 NVCA Competition Handbook. Please stay tuned to VASNHS social media channels and upcoming To The Point newsletters for more information. For questions regarding the 2025 SNVCAC, please contact vhalaspao@va.gov.