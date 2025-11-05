Chiropractic Residency Program

The Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice residency programs focus on providing chiropractic care in integrated healthcare systems, collaborating with primary care, specialty care, and other medical and associated health providers and trainees.

The residencies provide advanced clinical training in multimorbid case management, allowing recent graduates to increase their scope and depth of clinical knowledge, experience, and acumen. Residents are mentored by senior VA chiropractors, national leaders in integrated chiropractic practice. These clinicians share their expertise in patient care, academics, and research to provide a robust educational experience.

The hospital-based training programs improve residents' ability to collaborate with other healthcare professionals in a team-oriented environment. Trainees engage with and learn from various healthcare providers during interdisciplinary rotations. As a result, residents gain a deeper understanding of hospital practices, policies, and procedures, better preparing them for future positions within the VA, other healthcare systems, or academic settings.