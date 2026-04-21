Immunization Clinic
The Immunization Clinic provides vaccines and vaccine-related support for eligible Veterans.
I'm healthy and active. Am I still at risk for the flu?
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Can the flu shot give me the flu?
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How Effective is the flu shot?
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How effective is the flu shot?
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Why do I need a flu shot every season?
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I have never had the flu before. Why should I get a flu shot?
Just because you have not had the flu before does not mean you can't get it this flu season. There is no way to know if you will get the flu the flu this year or not, or how severe you illness will be. As you get older, you are at a higher risk of complications, including hospitalization or even death. You could also have problems even after you recover from the flu itself that could impact what you can do in your everyday life.
How do I know i the flu shot is safe?
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Is it true that flu vaccines aren't effective for older adults?
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The Immunization Clinic provides vaccines and vaccine-related support for eligible Veterans. Services may be available by appointment, walk-in, or referral depending on the vaccine and clinic workflow.
POC: Immunization Program Manager (insert name here and desk phone number)
Clinic Hours: Mondays to Fridays - 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.
How to Schedule an Appointment: Call
Walk-In Services: Walk-in services are available during regular business hours
Locations: We can refer people to this page https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/locations/ or use a drop-down option to conserve space
Vaccine Hotline: Call
Why Vaccines Matter: This informational section would include evidence-based facts (e.g., Vaccines can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization).
Vaccines We Commonly Provide: Vaccines help your immune system recognize and fight infection before it causes serious illness. They are one of the safest and most effective ways to prevent disease.
Common vaccines may include:
*Influenza (flu)
*COVID-19 (a provider order is needed)
*HPV
*TDaP/Td
*Shingles
*Pneumococcal
*Hepatitis A, B, A/B (a provider order is needed)
*RSV
What can you expect at your visit?
*Vaccination history review
*Confirm which vaccines are recommended
*Review allergies and prior vaccination reactions
*Update EHR following vaccination (bring written vaccine administration documents to update your records
Vaccines and Immunizations Information
Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Information
Vaccine information from Immunize Organization
Vaccine Information for Veterans Health Library