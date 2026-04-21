The Immunization Clinic provides vaccines and vaccine-related support for eligible Veterans. Services may be available by appointment, walk-in, or referral depending on the vaccine and clinic workflow.

POC: Immunization Program Manager (insert name here and desk phone number)

Clinic Hours: Mondays to Fridays - 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

How to Schedule an Appointment: Call to schedule an appointment

Walk-In Services: Walk-in services are available during regular business hours

Locations: We can refer people to this page https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/locations/ or use a drop-down option to conserve space

Vaccine Hotline: Call , to report non-VA flu shots

Why Vaccines Matter: This informational section would include evidence-based facts (e.g., Vaccines can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization).

Vaccines We Commonly Provide: Vaccines help your immune system recognize and fight infection before it causes serious illness. They are one of the safest and most effective ways to prevent disease.

Common vaccines may include:

*Influenza (flu)

*COVID-19 (a provider order is needed)

*HPV

*TDaP/Td

*Shingles

*Pneumococcal

*Hepatitis A, B, A/B (a provider order is needed)

*RSV

What can you expect at your visit?

*Vaccination history review

*Confirm which vaccines are recommended

*Review allergies and prior vaccination reactions

*Update EHR following vaccination (bring written vaccine administration documents to update your records