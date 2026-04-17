Las Vegas Rehabilitation, Recovery, and Renewal Program

The Las Vegas VA Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) is a 40 single/private bedrooms facility with bathroom attached for mental health recovery. LVR3 provides a variety of treatment modalities: CBT-SUD, CBT-Gambling, ACT, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction, Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention, DBT (some already included, and others are slowing rolling out). Programming/Group attendance is mandatory unless excused by the treatment team.

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers

Does your program allow for day passes and/or cellphones?

Yes.

Passes: Residents are eligible for a 1-day (8 hour) pass per week after the initial 14 days of care. All passes must be approved by the resident’s treatment team.

Cell phones: Residents have access to their cellphones and other electronics for the full duration of the program, but they are not to use their electronics during therapeutic programming.

Does your program allow the use of tobacco products?

LVR3 is a 100% smoke free program. This includes the use of tobacco products and having a lighter.

Are you currently able to provide withdrawal management?

Unable to support medical withdrawal management. While unable to start a benzo taper, LVR3 is able to continue a benzo taper. Able to provide withdrawal management for ambulatory/non-complicated withdrawal history.

Are you able to initiate and continue suboxone? Methadone?

Suboxone: Yes, able to initiate and maintain.

Methadone: Maintain only.

Does your facility have an ED? Urgent Care Clinic?

Yes, Emergency Department located in the main building.

Does your facility have an Inpatient MH unit?

Yes, 20 bed inpatient MH units.

How far are non-VA Emergency Services from your program and how long does it take to get there?

Approximately 20 minutes

Is there anything else that we should know about your program?

No energy drinks or protein powders/supplements are allowed in the program.

To schedule an appointment with the Las Vegas VA Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3):

LVR3 Facility Admissions Coordinator:

Facility Eligibility POC Name and Contact Info:

or

To learn more about what types of events the LVR3 does for Veterans:

Veterans Enjoy and Early Thanksgiving with the LVR3 and The Leatherneck Club