Sim Center
SimLEARN staff provide training scenarios for VA staff, medical schools, higher learning institutions and other key stakeholders.
Activities of the VHA SimLEARN Simulation Center
- Development and delivery of national simulation-based training curricula
- Coordination and support of Veterans Integrated Service Network and medical center simulation-based training programs and feedback on local curricula
- Train-the-trainer programs*
- Train-the-provider programs*
- Development of virtual environments and virtual patients to support health care education and training
- Simulation technology innovation, evaluation and development
- Simulation technology technical support
- Management of VHA’s Resuscitation Education Initiative, or REdI, a national simulation-based training program in coordination with the American Heart Association for internal training of Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support certifications
- VISN acquisition of simulation equipment
- Educational research
Sim Center Staff
Quentin Hart, MSN, RN, CHSE
Simulation Coordinator
VISN 21 Simulation Co-Chair
SimLEARN Adjunct Faculty
Bonnie Barti, MAEd/ BA./CHSOS-A/CHSOS/CHMS/CHSE
Simulation Operationalist