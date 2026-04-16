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Sim Center

SimLEARN staff provide training scenarios for VA staff, medical schools, higher learning institutions and other key stakeholders.

Activities of the VHA SimLEARN Simulation Center

  1. Development and delivery of national simulation-based training curricula
  2. Coordination and support of Veterans Integrated Service Network and medical center simulation-based training programs and feedback on local curricula
  3. Train-the-trainer programs*
  4. Train-the-provider programs*
  5. Development of virtual environments and virtual patients to support health care education and training
  6. Simulation technology innovation, evaluation and development
  7. Simulation technology technical support
  8. Management of VHA’s Resuscitation Education Initiative, or REdI, a national simulation-based training program in coordination with the American Heart Association for internal training of Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support certifications
  9. VISN acquisition of simulation equipment
  10. Educational research

 

Sim Center Staff

Quentin Hart, MSN, RN, CHSE

Simulation Coordinator

VISN 21 Simulation Co-Chair

SimLEARN Adjunct Faculty

Bonnie Barti, MAEd/ BA./CHSOS-A/CHSOS/CHMS/CHSE 

Simulation Operationalist

 

 

Last updated: 