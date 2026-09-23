Travel pay and transportation needs
If you need help getting to and from your VA-approved health appointments[ML1.1], we’re here to support you.
How to request rides to VA health appointments
Eligible Veterans can request free rides to and from VA health appointments. This includes transportation by ambulance, wheelchair van service, or other special types of vehicles.
Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments
Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas
How to request reimbursement for travel expenses
Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved healthcare appointments. You may also be able to get reimbursed for the cost of transport by special modes of transportation like an ambulance or wheelchair van.
Find out if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement and how to file a claim
Learn more about reimbursed travel expenses
How to contact us for help
Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative
Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing for travel reimbursement claims.
Charles Sawyer, Transportation Supervisor
John Henderson, Travel Supervisor
For additional assistance,
For a complete list of our Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Vendors:
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Please call 2 weeks in advance and provide appointment date and time
DAV Transportation Network System
7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mon-Fri Call to make reservations.
Las Vegas
Pahrump
Mesquite
Laughlin
Henderson
Am appointments only.
Will NOT transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.
RTC Veterans Reduced Fare Program
702-228-RIDE (7433)
Call for Eligibility
Must prove eligibility. Local Veterans will be issued a RTC Veterans ID card that will allow them to purchase reduced fare on all fixed route fare.
RTC Veterans Medical Transportation Network for Senior & Disabled Veterans (VMTN)
702-678-VETS(8387)
7am to 5pm Mon-Fri, excluding Holidays. Call RTC for eligibility & reservations.
Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair. No Fare for those who qualify.
GMT Care
Call for Services. 24/7 Availability.
Medi-Coach
702-454– 6176
Call for Cost & Open 24/7 days a week
Providing non-within Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. As well as Lincoln county, Nye County, White Pines and all of the southwest including Utah, Arizona and California.
MTM
https://www.mtm-inc.net/nevada/
Call for Eligibility.
MTM is the state of Nevada’s non-emegency transportation (Net) manager. MTM provides rides free of charge for eligible Medicaid members throughout the state.
Nevada Aging & Disability (TAP) Services Senior Ride Program
TAP_Prog/
Must be 60 yrs. of age or older or Permanently Disabled/Clark County Resident/Appear in-person for initial visit. Income based.
RTC Paratransit
Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.
24/7 Call for Pass Cost. Single rides available min cost. Personal Care attendant is authorized.
Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC)
http://www.sntc.net/locations.html
Reservations Required, 24 hours in advance notice. Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Senior Transit Program
Mesquite
Laughlin
Boulder City
OPTIMUM MEDICINE
Call for services. 24/7 availability
American Cancer Society Road to Recovery
Others available discuss with Travel Supervisor for more options.