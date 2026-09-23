Travel pay and transportation needs

Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing for travel reimbursement claims.



Charles Sawyer, Transportation Supervisor

Charles.Sawyer2@va.gov

John Henderson, Travel Supervisor

John.Henderson@va.gov



For additional assistance,

Find all VTP representatives

For a complete list of our Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Vendors:

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Please call 2 weeks in advance and provide appointment date and time

DAV Transportation Network System

https://DAV.org

7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mon-Fri Call to make reservations.

Las Vegas

Pahrump

Mesquite (c/o Elk’s Lodge)

Laughlin

Henderson

Am appointments only.

Will NOT transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.

RTC Veterans Reduced Fare Program

https://www.rtcsw.com

702-228-RIDE (7433)

Call for Eligibility

Must prove eligibility. Local Veterans will be issued a RTC Veterans ID card that will allow them to purchase reduced fare on all fixed route fare.



RTC Veterans Medical Transportation Network for Senior & Disabled Veterans (VMTN)

http://www.rtcsnv.com

702-678-VETS(8387)

7am to 5pm Mon-Fri, excluding Holidays. Call RTC for eligibility & reservations.

Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair. No Fare for those who qualify.

GMT Care

https://gmtcare.com

Call for Services. 24/7 Availability.



Medi-Coach

702-454– 6176

Call for Cost & Open 24/7 days a week

Providing non-within Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. As well as Lincoln county, Nye County, White Pines and all of the southwest including Utah, Arizona and California.

MTM

https://www.mtm-inc.net/nevada/

Call for Services.

Call for Eligibility.

MTM is the state of Nevada’s non-emegency transportation (Net) manager. MTM provides rides free of charge for eligible Medicaid members throughout the state.

Nevada Aging & Disability (TAP) Services Senior Ride Program

TAP_Prog/

Must be 60 yrs. of age or older or Permanently Disabled/Clark County Resident/Appear in-person for initial visit. Income based.



RTC Paratransit

http://www.rtcsnv.com

(RIDE) or -1815

Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.

24/7 Call for Pass Cost. Single rides available min cost. Personal Care attendant is authorized.



Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC)

http://www.sntc.net/locations.html

Reservations Required, 24 hours in advance notice. Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Senior Transit Program

Mesquite

Laughlin

Boulder City

OPTIMUM MEDICINE

Call for services. 24/7 availability

American Cancer Society Road to Recovery

https://www.cancer.org

or



Others available discuss with Travel Supervisor for more options.