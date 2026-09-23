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Travel pay and transportation needs

If you need help getting to and from your VA-approved health appointments[ML1.1], we’re here to support you.

How to request rides to VA health appointments 

Eligible Veterans can request free rides to and from VA health appointments. This includes transportation by ambulance, wheelchair van service, or other special types of vehicles. 

Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments
Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas

How to request reimbursement for travel expenses 

Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved healthcare appointments. You may also be able to get reimbursed for the cost of transport by special modes of transportation like an ambulance or wheelchair van.

Find out if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement and how to file a claim

Learn more about reimbursed travel expenses 

Learn about special modes of transportation

How to contact us for help

Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative

Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing for travel reimbursement claims. 


Charles Sawyer, Transportation Supervisor

Charles.Sawyer2@va.gov

 

John Henderson, Travel Supervisor

John.Henderson@va.gov


For additional assistance,

Find all VTP representatives

 

For a complete list of our Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Vendors:

Veterans Transportation  Service (VTS)

Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. -  4:00 p.m.

Please call 2 weeks in advance and provide appointment date and time

 

DAV Transportation Network System

https://DAV.org 

7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mon-Fri Call to make reservations.

Las Vegas  

Pahrump  

Mesquite (c/o Elk’s Lodge) 

Laughlin  

Henderson  

Am appointments only. 

Will NOT transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.

RTC Veterans Reduced Fare Program

https://www.rtcsw.com

702-228-RIDE (7433)

Call for Eligibility

Must prove eligibility. Local Veterans will be issued a RTC Veterans ID card that will allow them to purchase reduced fare on all fixed route fare.


RTC Veterans Medical Transportation Network for Senior & Disabled Veterans (VMTN)

http://www.rtcsnv.com  

702-678-VETS(8387)

7am to 5pm Mon-Fri, excluding Holidays. Call RTC for eligibility & reservations.

Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair. No Fare for those who qualify.

 

GMT Care 

https://gmtcare.com 

Call for Services. 24/7 Availability.


Medi-Coach 

702-454– 6176

Call for Cost & Open 24/7 days a week

Providing non-within Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. As well as Lincoln county, Nye County, White Pines and all of the southwest including Utah, Arizona and California.

 

MTM 

https://www.mtm-inc.net/nevada/ 

Call for Services. 

Call for Eligibility.

MTM is the state of Nevada’s non-emegency transportation (Net) manager. MTM provides rides free of charge for eligible Medicaid members throughout the state.

Nevada Aging & Disability (TAP) Services Senior Ride Program 

TAP_Prog/

 

Must be 60 yrs. of age or older or Permanently Disabled/Clark County Resident/Appear in-person for initial visit. Income based. 
 

RTC Paratransi

http://www.rtcsnv.com  

(RIDE) or -1815

Will transport Veterans with Oxygen, service animals or wheelchair.

24/7 Call for Pass Cost. Single rides available min cost. Personal Care attendant is authorized.
 

Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC)

http://www.sntc.net/locations.html  

Reservations Required, 24 hours in advance notice. Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Senior Transit Program 

Mesquite  

Laughlin  

Boulder City

 

OPTIMUM MEDICINE 

 

Call for services. 24/7 availability

 

American Cancer Society Road to Recovery

https://www.cancer.org

or  


Others available discuss with Travel Supervisor for more options. 

 

Last updated: 