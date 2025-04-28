Veteran resources for first responders

This webpage informs local government and community organizations that encounter Veterans who need timely care, including police and fire dispatchers, emergency medical services technicians, police officers, mobile crisis units, shelter staff, outreach teams, and more.

Any Veteran in crisis should:

Present to their nearest VA or non-VA emergency room and notify staff of Veteran status

Contact the Veteran Crisis Line Dial 988, and press 1 Text 83 82 55 Chat online



For non-emergency mental health concerns, contact Palo Alto VA mental health care at 833-983-0487 or Mental health phone: 702-791-9062

Learn more about our Suicide Prevention Program.

Local VA services

Emergency Services at North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is the only site with an Emergency Department (ED) and operates 24/7. Our ED covers all emergency mental health needs. All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.

Emergency Department:

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400

Get directions on Google Maps

Main phone: 702-791-9000

VA health connect: 833-983-0487

Mental health phone: 702-791-9062

Learn More about the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Emergency Department.

Non-VA Emergency Mental Health Services (COMPACT Act)

Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA emergency department: Care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline at 844-724-7842 or via the VA Emergency Care reporting portal.

Important: Veterans do not need to be enrolled for health care at VA to benefit from the COMPACT Act. Any Veteran determined to be in acute suicidal crisis who meets the military service eligibility criteria is eligible for COMPACT-related care and treatment provided or paid for by VA, regardless of their enrollment and copayment status.

National VA Resources

Homeless Veterans: 877-424-3838 for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and their family members, friends and supporters, can make the call or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Veterans readjusting to civilian life: 877-927-8387 Combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life at the Vet Center Call Center.

Women Veterans: 855-829-6636 for information about a variety of services and benefits that women Veterans have earned and deserve through their military service by phone or online chat.

National Cemetery Scheduling Office: 800-535-1117 (M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET)

Headstones and markers: 800-697-6947 (M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET)