Whole Health Month Events in April

In April, we celebrate Whole Health month. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports health and well-being for Veterans and employees.

The theme is Whole Health “Summer camp”.

When your VA health care team knows what your goals are, it is easier to work together to help you live your best life. What we really want is to be able to live the life we want for as long as possible.

Whole Health is an approach that focuses on what is important to Veterans. It’s about putting Veterans at the center of their care and letting their own mission, aspiration and purpose drive their commitment to health and well-being.

Here are some of the events that our Whole Health team will be conducting for Whole Health Month in April:

Thursday, April 3rd: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center - Atrium

(10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstration

10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Gerofit Demonstration

11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Tai Chi Demonstration

12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Chair Yoga Demonstration

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Creative Arts

At VAMC on April 3rd we will also have Paint & Peace (non-profit organization) here for the entire event for creativity/creative arts.

Thursday, April 3rd: Southwest VA Clinic - Veteran Conference Room

(10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Whole Health Group Coaching

11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Chair Yoga

11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Meditation

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Introduction to Whole Health

There will also be a small health fair at the clinic.

Tuesday, April 7th: Southeast VA Clinic (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Introduction to Whole Health

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Chair yoga Demonstration

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Guided imagery/relaxation

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Complete Your Personal Health Inventory

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Meditation Practice

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Virtual Reality Demo

There will also be a small health fair at the clinic.

Wednesday, April 11th: Southwest VA Clinic – Veteran Conference Room

(10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Intro to Whole Health

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Virtual Reality Demonstration

12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Complete Your Personal Health Inventory

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Guided Imagery

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Meditation/mindfulness

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Chair yoga Demonstration

There will also be a small health fair at the clinic.

Monday, April 15th: Northeast VA Clinic – Veteran Conference Room

(10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Introduction to Whole Health

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

VA CALM Demonstration

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Chair yoga Demonstration

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tai Chi Demonstration

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Creative arts

There will also be a small health fair at the clinic.

Monday, April 23th: Northwest VA Clinic – Veteran Conference Room

(10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Intro to Whole Health

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Complete your Personal Health Inventory

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Virtual Reality Demonstration

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Meditation/mindfulness

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Chair yoga Demonstration

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Meditation/Mindfulness

There will also be a small health fair at the clinic.

Monday, April 29th: Pahrump VA Clinic – Veteran Conference Room

(10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Intro to Whole Health

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Gerofit demonstration

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga Demonstration

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Meditation/mindfulness

There will also be a small health fair at the clinic.

Learn more about Whole Health at VA Southern Nevada health care: Whole Health Offerings | VA Southern Nevada Health Care | Veterans Affairs