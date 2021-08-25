Chandra Lake is the Associate Director for VA Pacific Islands Health Care System and is currently detailed to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System where she is serving as the Acting Associate Director. Her current responsibilities at VASNHS include executive oversight of operations and direction of Police and Security, Voluntary Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Environmental Management, Occupational Safety and Health, Privacy and Government Information.

Prior to her assignment at the Pacific Islands Health Care System in 2018, Ms. Lake served as the Associate Director at the Sheridan (Wyo.) VA Health Care System from July 2014-April 2018. She was also the Strategic Planner for the VA Palo Alto (Calif.) Health Care System from 2012-2014. Her VA career began at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and she has served as a Facility Planner, Rural Health Coordinator and in other dynamic roles.

Ms. Lake is a retired Air Force Veteran, with 26 years of distinguished service, where she held executive leadership positions within military hospitals, clinics and joint task force operations. She graduated magna cum laude from her undergraduate education at University of Washington and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from City University in Seattle, where she graduated with Presidential Honors. Ms. Lake is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).