Mr. James V. Zeigler has over 24 years in Healthcare Administration and 10 years in VHA leadership roles. He was the Associate Medical Center Director at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in Ohio since August 18, 2019 and served as Executive Sponsor of MISSION Act and VISN 10 Customer Service IPT. Previously he served as Chief, Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation services. Mr. Zeigler has held acting assistant and associate director roles in VISN 12 and VISN 8 Bay Pines VA Healthcare Systems.

Mr. Zeigler is a graduate of the VISN 12 Leadership Development Program as well as the VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program. He earned his master’s degree in Communication Disorders in 1999 from Northern Michigan University. Prior to joining the VA, Mr. Zeigler was an Assistant Professor and operated his private Speech Pathology practice. Mr. Zeigler is a Veteran who served 11 years in the United States Air Force in administrative roles supporting the Office of Inspector General, Air Force Audit Agency Liaison, Base Education, Contracting Office and served as a Security Police Augmentee. Mr. Zeigler is a member of the American Speech, Language and Hearing Association and American College of Healthcare Executives. He and his wife, Brenda, have 2 grown children and 2 granddaughters.