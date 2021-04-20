Jennifer_Strawn

The Associate Director Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive (ADPCS/NE) is the top executive within nursing and is a key member of the executive leadership team of the organization, involved in strategic planning, organizational assessment, and program development.

She is responsible the professional practice of 500 nursing staff at all VASNHC Facilities, as well as Nursing Professional Services, Transporters, PICC Team, Telehealth Services, Sterile Processing Services (SPS), Chaplain Services, and Social Work Services.

In 2018, the Competency and Credentialing Institute Center awarded VASNHS the TrueNorth® Award, the Perioperative Recognition program for Excellence in Perioperative Nursing. VASNHS is the first VA to receive this honor.

Prior to her assignment as Associate Director/Patient Care Services, she served as Chief of Quality Management at the VA Roseburg Healthcare System, Roseburg, Oregon, and as a staff nurse in Cardiology and the Thoracic Intensive Care Unit at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

She graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a Doctor of Nurse Practice in 2017. In 2006, she completed her Masters of Science in Nursing with a focus on Business and Health Systems at the University of Michigan. She completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University in 1994.