John L Stelsel
Assistant Director
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone: 702-791-9010
Mr. John Stelsel was appointed as Assistant Director, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) in September 2012.
Mr. Stelsel joined the VASNHS in July 2011 as Chief, Environmental Management Service. He has served at eight VA Medical Centers across the country. As a member of the Senior Executive Team, he is responsible for several administrative operations of the health care system. As such, Mr. Stelsel has oversight for a variety of services including Environmental Management, Police, Voluntary as well as liaison with Contracting, Canteen, Prosthetics and Information Technology.
In addition to his experience, he has served and/or acted in various roles over a 19-year VA career, including service chief of a broad range of administrative services. Mr. Stelsel holds a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Occupational Safety. He is a graduate of leadership programs including Health Care Leadership Institute (HCLI) and is a Fellow-Level Mentor in the national mentor certification program.