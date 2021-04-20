John_L_Stelsel

Mr. Stelsel joined the VASNHS in July 2011 as Chief, Environmental Management Service. He has served at eight VA Medical Centers across the country. As a member of the Senior Executive Team, he is responsible for several administrative operations of the health care system. As such, Mr. Stelsel has oversight for a variety of services including Environmental Management, Police, Voluntary as well as liaison with Contracting, Canteen, Prosthetics and Information Technology.

In addition to his experience, he has served and/or acted in various roles over a 19-year VA career, including service chief of a broad range of administrative services. Mr. Stelsel holds a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Occupational Safety. He is a graduate of leadership programs including Health Care Leadership Institute (HCLI) and is a Fellow-Level Mentor in the national mentor certification program.