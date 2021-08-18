Timothy Jobin

Timothy “Tim” Jobin is the Associate Chief of Staff for Behavioral Health at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) and is currently serving as the Acting Assistant Director. In his acting role, Mr. Jobin has executive oversight for Logistics, the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House, and serves as the executive leadership liaison to VASNHS’ community clinics.

He also serves as the healthcare system’s lead liaison with the Veterans Canteen Service, Human Resources, Office of Information and Technology, and Contracting. During his time in Behavioral Health Mr. Jobin implemented and refined numerous mental health programs to include the opening of VASNHS’ first ever residential treatment program aimed at treating Veterans with substance use and/or gambling use disorders.

Mr. Jobin graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2004 and a Master of Social Work degree in 2008. He began working at the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Social Work Intern in 2007 and then took a position as a Post Master’s Fellow with VA Connecticut (VACT) and Yale University in 2008.

Following his time at VACT, he was hired by the VA Illiana Healthcare System (VAIHCS) where he implemented their first ever HUD.VASH program. In 2015 he was hired by VASNHS as the Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff. During his time in this role he was named a Gold Status Fellow by the Under Secretary for Health for his work on clinical consults. He completed the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) in 2019 and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). Mr. Jobin is an Air Force Veteran who served from 1999-2006 and completed one tour of duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

