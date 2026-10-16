2026 VASNHS Jay Marshall VIP Golf Tournament Celebrates Skill, Inclusion, and Community.

The 2026 VASNHS Jay Marshall VIP (Visually-Impaired Putters) Golf Tournament brought attention to the skill, determination, and enthusiasm of golfers with visual impairments.

The 2026 VASNHS Jay Marshall VIP (Visually-Impaired Putters) Golf Tournament brought attention to the skill, determination, and enthusiasm of golfers with visual impairments. Organized in honor of Jay Marshall, the tournament highlighted the value of creating welcoming opportunities for athletes to compete, connect, and enjoy the game of golf, regardless of visual acuity.

This year’s event had a record turnout according to program coordinator Susan Marshall. “We normally have 20-25 golfers, and this year we’ve expanded to 40 participants,” she said. “After 13 years, it’s incredible to see new and returning faces and the friendships and competition that has developed.”

Participants demonstrated that putting is about far more than reading a green. It requires concentration, consistency, confidence, and the ability to adapt. With support from guides, volunteers, organizers, and fellow competitors, the event created an environment in which players could focus on their game while building lasting connections with others who share their passion for golf.

For Vietnam Veteran Charles H. Walker, who served in the Army as an artilleryman from 1968 to 1970, this year’s tournament offered an especially satisfying moment: a chance to get even with a rival.

Walker returned to the tournament after being beaten by fellow Veteran Terrance Bass the previous year. This time, however, Walker came out on top.

“That guy right there is the guy that beat me last year. And now I’ve come back this year and beat him,” Walker said with a laugh. “So we’ve got a little bit of rivalry going.”

While the victory made for a memorable highlight, Walker emphasized that the best part of the event was spending time with fellow Veterans.

“Intermingling with all the people in here, talking to everybody, not just to win, that’s why I come back every year.” he said.

Walker encouraged other Veterans to give the tournament a try, describing it as a fun and accessible way to get involved. For Walker, the tournament is about more than putting. It is an opportunity to build friendships, share experiences, and enjoy a little friendly rivalry. And with a new competitor to challenge, he is already looking forward to returning next year.

A Celebration of Inclusive Competition

The tournament also underscored the importance of accessibility in sports. By providing a dedicated setting for visually impaired putters, the VASNHS Jay Marshall VIP event helped broaden participation in golf and encouraged more people to see the sport as one in which everyone can take part.

Beyond the competition, the gathering served as a celebration of community. Players, families, supporters, and volunteers came together to recognize achievement, encourage one another, and honor the spirit behind the tournament. Their involvement helped make the event an opportunity not only to compete, but also to share experiences and strengthen connections.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 VASNHS Jay Marshall VIP Golf Tournament offered a meaningful reminder that inclusive sporting events can inspire participants and spectators alike. Through determination, teamwork, and a shared love of golf, the tournament celebrated the abilities of visually impaired putters and helped promote greater access to the game.

As the event continues to grow, its legacy will be reflected in the players who participate, the volunteers who support them, and the communities that recognize the importance of making golf accessible to all.