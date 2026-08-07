How VA Southern Nevada Healthcare is raising awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

As communities observe International Overdose Awareness Day, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is highlighting its ongoing efforts to prevent overdose deaths among the Veterans it serves throughout the region.

As communities observe International Overdose Awareness Day, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is highlighting its ongoing efforts to prevent overdose deaths among the Veterans it serves throughout the region. As part of a nationwide push to keep the issue front and center, the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is hosting an International Overdose Awareness Day event on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main hallway. Clinicians from VASNHS addiction treatment programs, as well as community partners from Behavioral Health Group, will provide educational materials about overdose awareness, harm reduction services, treatment options and prescriptions for naloxone, the opioid-overdose antidote.

“International Overdose Awareness Day is a reminder of the lives we’ve lost, the families that will be forever changed, and the hope that still exists for those who are currently struggling with addiction,” said Khali Koetting, Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program therapist. “I have witnessed the devastating impact of substance use disorders and the incredible resilience of people in recovery.”

The observance carries significance in Southern Nevada, where overdose deaths have climbed sharply in recent years. The Southern Nevada Health District reported over 800 overdose deaths in Clark County in 2024, an increase of more than 15% from 2023. Fentanyl has driven much of that rise, with county officials noting that opioid-related death rates have more than doubled since 2018.

Veterans are at a higher risk—national VA data shows Veterans are roughly twice as likely to die of an accidental overdose than non-Veterans. The statistics are a disparity officials attribute to higher rates of chronic pain, PTSD, co-occurring substance use and mental health conditions among the Veteran population.

Locally, VASNHS offers recovery support services that extend beyond medication, including housing assistance, peer support and recovery coaching. Employment counseling and discharge planning also connects Veterans with naloxone and overdose education before they leave the hospital. VASNHS holds accreditation from The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for its substance use treatment programs.

The healthcare system also participates in VA’s broader “Don’t Go it Alone” campaign, which promotes four key resources for Veterans: naloxone education and distribution, VA’s Substance Use Disorder Treatment Locator, the department’s prescription drug take-back program and the Veterans Crisis Line.

“Addiction is a complex health condition that deserves compassion, proper treatment, and support rather than stigma,” Koetting said. “Addiction doesn’t just impact the individual; it impacts families and communities. International Overdose Awareness Day is about honoring those we have lost to overdose by educating, supporting, and advocating for those who continue to battle with addiction today.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 10,000 reversals of opioid overdoses have been performed by nonmedical bystanders. In 2021, a scientific statement published by the American Heart Association found that between 1996 and 2014, organizations provided naloxone kits to over 150,000 laypersons and received reports of close to 26,500 overdose reversals by those laypersons, which further supports the substantial impact of layperson-administered naloxone in the community setting.

The numbers reflect only reported and documented reversals; the actual number is likely higher due to underreporting. VA Harm Reduction initiative also includes outreach for bystander education and naloxone distribution.

Stop by during the event to receive education, support, and naloxone to save lives. Veterans in crisis can reach the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 by calling 988 and pressing 1, texting 838255, or by chatting online at VeteransCrisisLine.net.