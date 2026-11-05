Operation Nourishing Courage Demonstrates Southern Nevada’s Readiness

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System successfully completed the exercise “Operation Nourishing Courage” in partnership with Nellis Air Force Base and community emergency responders on Nov. 4. The exercise highlighted the strength of regional partnerships and the preparedness of Southern Nevada to respond to large-scale medical emergencies. Conducted by VASNHS in coordination with Nellis Air Force Base, community hospitals, emergency medical services, and emergency management partners, the full-scale exercise tested the region’s ability to receive, assess, track, and transport patients during a simulated national emergency.

The exercise focused on activating the Southern Nevada Federal Coordinating Center and evaluating National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) patient reception capabilities. Participating organizations successfully practiced hospital capacity reporting, patient reception operations, communications, and coordination among federal, military, state, and local partners. These activities demonstrated the region’s ability to rapidly organize resources and provide coordinated care for patients arriving from an affected disaster area.

A key measure of success was the collaboration between healthcare facilities, military installations, and emergency responders. The exercise validated procedures for receiving simulated patients, assessing medical needs, tracking patient movement, and transporting individuals to appropriate receiving hospitals throughout Clark County. It also reinforced the importance of maintaining situational awareness and effective information sharing during complex incidents.

“Operation Nourishing Courage reflects VA’s commitment to its Fourth Mission: supporting the nation during emergencies and disasters,” said Dr. Felix Acevedo, VASNHS Emergency Management Program Manager. “By bringing together diverse partners in a realistic training environment, the exercise strengthened regional preparedness and ensured greater readiness to protect Veterans, military personnel, and the broader community when called upon.”