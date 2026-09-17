VAMC Expanding Primary Care to Additional Location Oct. 7

In order to serve our growing Veteran community, VASNHS has expanded its Primary Care locations on the North Las Vegas VAMC campus.

In order to serve our growing Veteran community, VASNHS has expanded its Primary Care locations on the North Las Vegas VAMC campus. Beginning Oct. 7, a small number of Primary Care appointments will be moving from Building 1, the main rust-colored building, to Building 5, the orange-colored building.

The affected clinics are:



Dr. Su- LAS PACT 04 WEST/LAS PRIMARY CARE DR SU

Dr. Jamison- LAS PACT 05 WEST/ LAS PRIMARY DR JAMISON

Dr. Liesen- LAS PACT 08 WEST/ LAS PRIMARY DR LIESEN

This transition is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that Veterans receive care in a modern, comfortable, and accessible environment. The move will allow for better coordination among care teams, improved facilities, and easier navigation for Veterans visiting the medical center. Additionally, covered parking near the southeast entrance will be made available for those Veterans being seen at the new clinic.

Veterans who will see their primary care providers in those clinics will be notified by mail and text prior to their appointments. If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please call the primary care clinic at .