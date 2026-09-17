The Just One Project Brings Fresh Food and Community Support to North Las Vegas VAMC

Starting September 22 and continuing on the 4th Tuesday of every month, The Just One Project, a leading Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity, will be visiting the North Las Vegas VAMC to offer fresh groceries at affordable prices for Veterans, staff, and visitors.

Starting September 22 and continuing on the 4th Tuesday of every month, The Just One Project, a leading Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity, will be visiting the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (VAMC) to offer fresh groceries at affordable prices for Veterans, staff, and visitors.

This partnership is part of The Just One Project’s broader mission to increase access to nutritious food and essential resources across the region. Their innovative programs include mobile food pantries, affordable grocery markets, and wrap-around social services that address both immediate needs and long-term stability

At the VAMC, the “Groceries on the Go” mobile market will provide a dignified shopping experience, allowing Veterans and their families to purchase fresh produce, pantry staples, and household essentials at discounted prices. The market accepts SNAP benefits and is open to anyone in need, helping alleviate financial pressure and supporting overall wellness

The ongoing partnership reflects the VA’s commitment to community collaboration and holistic care. By hosting The Just One Project every month, the North Las Vegas VAMC ensures that Veterans have reliable access to healthy food, while also connecting them to additional support services such as housing assistance and workforce development

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take advantage of this monthly event, which not only provides groceries but also fosters a sense of community and connection. For more information about upcoming dates and offerings, visit The Just One Project website.