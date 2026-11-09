VASNHS Celebrates WWII Veteran Michael DeVito’s 100th Birthday

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) celebrated World War II Veteran Michael DeVito as he marked his 100th birthday, honoring a century of life and his service to the nation.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) celebrated World War II Veteran Michael DeVito as he marked his 100th birthday, honoring a century of life and his service to the nation.

DeVito was joined by family and VASNHS leadership at the Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic, where his Patient Aligned Care Team had balloons, a card, and certificate of appreciation waiting for him.

“Mr. DeVito is such a valued member of our Veteran community, and it’s an honor to celebrate this occasion with him and his family,” said Dr. Katherine Banares.

The milestone offered an opportunity to recognize DeVito as a member of the generation whose courage and sacrifice helped shape the country. VASNHS extended its gratitude and warm birthday wishes to the centenarian Veteran and his family.