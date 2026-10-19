VASNHS Opens new Chaplain Service Offices during Spiritual Care Week

The Chaplain Service invites Veterans, families, and staff across the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) to celebrate Spiritual Care Week October 19–25, a time to recognize the vital role spiritual care plays in healing and well-being.

The Chaplain Service invites Veterans, families, and staff across the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) to celebrate Spiritual Care Week October 19–25, a time to recognize the vital role spiritual care plays in healing and well-being.

Throughout the week, chaplains will offer opportunities for connection, reflection, and support. On Monday and Friday, chaplains will round on inpatient units with light snacks and “Tea for the Soul”—a welcoming time for conversation, comfort, and a moment of peace. Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the Chaplain’s table in the main hallway to learn more about available services, receive spiritual wellness resources, or simply enjoy a kind word.

The Chaplain Service provides compassionate, holistic, and spiritually sensitive care grounded in respect for each person’s beliefs and values. Through spiritual support, moral guidance, and a pastoral presence, chaplains collaborate with the healthcare team to foster hope, resilience, meaning, and whole-person well-being.

As part of this commitment to accessible care, VASNHS is pleased to announce the opening of new Chaplain Service offices at the VA Medical Center (VAMC). The new offices will provide an additional welcoming space for Veterans, families, and staff to connect with chaplains and receive personalized spiritual support.

A Brief History of Our Local Chaplain Service



Six years ago, our VA Medical Center recognized the vital role spiritual care plays in the healing journey of Veterans and their families. In response, the Chaplain Service was established right here in our community, initially providing compassionate support to those in need during times of challenge and transition.



Over the past three years, our Chaplain Service has worked collaboratively with staff and leadership across the facility, undertaking a dedicated development project focused on expanding and enhancing our spiritual care offerings. This initiative included listening to feedback from Veterans and staff, identifying areas for growth, and working with interdisciplinary teams to better integrate spiritual support into overall healthcare.



Today, we proudly celebrate the results of their vision, hard work, and unwavering commitment. The growth of our Chaplain Service stands as a testament to the dedication of our team and the collective spirit of service that defines our VA community. We look forward to the continued positive impact this move has in support of the integration of Chaplain Service will have on the well-being of our Veterans and staff for years to come.

We look forward to connecting with you during Spiritual Care Week and welcoming you to the new Chaplain Service offices.

Learn more about the Chaplain Service and the support available to you:

https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/chaplain-services/