Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

Are you a new graduate registered nurse (RN)? The Southern Nevada VA Health Care System (VASNHS) is currently welcoming applications for its Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program. Currently, we have a once-a-year cohort starting in late July. It is grant funded and supported by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and VASNHS. This program offers full-time clinical trainee positions that are temporary and last for one year. It aims to assist new nurses in transitioning into their professional roles, enhancing their critical thinking skills, and fostering professional development within a supportive learning environment focused on evidence-based clinical care. The RN Residents are classified as trainees, not staff nurses, and there is no service obligation requirement after completing the OAA RN residency. However, most OAA RN residency graduates are hired by the VA.

This program features an experiential learning model, with 80% of the training focused on hands-on experiences and 20% on didactic instruction, all within a veteran-centric framework. The integration of didactic and experiential components ensures a cohesive learning journey. The program is based on The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Standards focused on Person-Centered Care, Quality and Safety, Informatics and Healthcare Technologies, Evidence-Based Practice and Quality Improvement and Personal, Professional and Leadership Development. Residents participate in scholarly activities aimed at enhancing quality and systems redesign during the 12-month residency. Trainees collaborate with various experts, including the VASNHS librarian supporting evidence-based practice (EBP), academic faculty, and members of the EBP Committee and the Quality, Safety, and Value Department to develop strategies to incorporate best-evidence and practices.

Research indicates that new registered nurse graduates who engage in residency programs exhibit greater competence, improved organizational abilities, enhanced communication skills, reduced turnover rates, and stronger leadership and collaboration with fellow healthcare professionals. These programs facilitate a seamless transition from nursing theory to practical application, allowing participants to interact with Veterans from diverse backgrounds while gradually assuming professional responsibilities. Emphasizing veteran-centric continuity of care, the program supports transitions across various settings, including inpatient to outpatient care, acute and long-term care, critical care, surgical, and mental health services. Residents will play a vital role within interdisciplinary teams, honing their clinical and leadership skills across multiple environments. We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to a professionally competent nurse.