Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The Southern Nevada VA Health Care System (VASNHS) is currently welcoming applications for its Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program.
Are you a new graduate registered nurse (RN)? The Southern Nevada VA Health Care System (VASNHS) is currently welcoming applications for its Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program. Currently, we have a once-a-year cohort starting in late July. It is grant funded and supported by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and VASNHS. This program offers full-time clinical trainee positions that are temporary and last for one year. It aims to assist new nurses in transitioning into their professional roles, enhancing their critical thinking skills, and fostering professional development within a supportive learning environment focused on evidence-based clinical care. The RN Residents are classified as trainees, not staff nurses, and there is no service obligation requirement after completing the OAA RN residency. However, most OAA RN residency graduates are hired by the VA.
This program features an experiential learning model, with 80% of the training focused on hands-on experiences and 20% on didactic instruction, all within a veteran-centric framework. The integration of didactic and experiential components ensures a cohesive learning journey. The program is based on The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Standards focused on Person-Centered Care, Quality and Safety, Informatics and Healthcare Technologies, Evidence-Based Practice and Quality Improvement and Personal, Professional and Leadership Development. Residents participate in scholarly activities aimed at enhancing quality and systems redesign during the 12-month residency. Trainees collaborate with various experts, including the VASNHS librarian supporting evidence-based practice (EBP), academic faculty, and members of the EBP Committee and the Quality, Safety, and Value Department to develop strategies to incorporate best-evidence and practices.
Research indicates that new registered nurse graduates who engage in residency programs exhibit greater competence, improved organizational abilities, enhanced communication skills, reduced turnover rates, and stronger leadership and collaboration with fellow healthcare professionals. These programs facilitate a seamless transition from nursing theory to practical application, allowing participants to interact with Veterans from diverse backgrounds while gradually assuming professional responsibilities. Emphasizing veteran-centric continuity of care, the program supports transitions across various settings, including inpatient to outpatient care, acute and long-term care, critical care, surgical, and mental health services. Residents will play a vital role within interdisciplinary teams, honing their clinical and leadership skills across multiple environments. We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to a professionally competent nurse.
Mission Statement
The Mission of the PB-RNR Program is to bridge academic education and experiences and clinical practice by developing advanced beginner nurses into safe, competent professionals to care for the Veterans using evidence-based practice (EBP) and continuous quality improvement that leads to the achievement of Zero Harm and unmatched experience of a High Reliability Organization (HRO).
Goals
- Support professional role transition, integration, and socialization.
- Recruitment of qualified RN candidates for selection and acceptance for positions in the PB-RNR Residency Program.
- Transition from novice to advanced beginner nurses to competent professional nurses who provide safe, competent, and quality care.
- Use effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
- Successful leadership development of RN residents upon completion of the program (For example, participation in committee work, preceptorships, implementation of EBP projects), provide clinical leadership at the point of Veteran care.
- Develop collaborative interprofessional practice.
- Strengthen their commitment to nursing and Veteran care as a professional career choice.
- Successful professional development of RN residents upon completion of the program. (For example, developing and executing an individual development plan, participation in academic programs, professional certification, participation in professional conference, promotion to higher levels of responsibilities by 1-2 years post-graduation).
- Provide exceptional health care within safe supervised environments.
- Retention of employment of RN residents after successful completion of the program.
- Successfully transition from entry level advanced beginner nurse to competent, professional nurse, who provides safe, quality care as defined by Patricia Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984)
• Demonstrate competency in effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance
• Incorporate evidence-based practice and quality improvement into practice
• Foster collaborative practice in an interprofessional healthcare team while demonstrating clinical leadership
• Create an individual career development plan promoting life-long commitment to professional nursing
Program Structure
- 80% of the training focused on hands-on clinical immersion with experiences in diverse units/areas
- 20% of the training Didactic/Interactive learning sessions that include:
- Case Studies
- Clinical narratives
- Evidence Based Practice Projects
- Grand Rounds
- Guided discussion
- Presentations
- Role modeling
- Simulation
- Web-based learning
Eligibility Requirements
• Must be a U.S. Citizen
• Graduate from an accredited BSN or Master’s entry to practice program from CCNE or ACEN.
• Minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
• Applying for FIRST RN role with less than 1-year experience as an RN
• Must have nursing license prior to program start date
• Must be able to commit to working full time for 1-year from the program start date
• Influenza & COVID vaccinations (or approved exception) required
• Successfully complete panel interview and simulation experiences.
• English Language Competency
• Am I Eligible?
Visit:
Benefits:
- 12-month Residency
- Stipend is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) based on the current year allocation rate
- Eligible for government health care medical plan
- All federal holidays off
- Personal & sick leave accrued per pay period beginning on first day
- 100% protected time
- Clinical experiences with preceptors
Application Process:
PBRNR Application Checklist:
• Resume
• University Transcripts (may be unofficial)
• DD214 (current/former military service member)
• Copy of current CPR card (front & back)
• 2 Letters of Recommendation (1 from School of Nursing Dean, if possible, or nursing school faculty, or employer.
• In a MS Word document using 300 words or less, answer the following questions:
- What is your motivation to care for Veterans and work at VASNHS?
- What are your professional goals related to nursing?
Email Documents to: Christopher.Woods4@VA.gov
PB-RNR Program Director Contact Information
Christopher M. Woods, MSN, RN
Clinical Nurse Educator, Nurse Professional Development Practitioner/PB-RNR Program Director
Christopher.Woods4@va.gov
Phone: 702-971-1483
Office 1H133