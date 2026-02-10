RN-Transition to Practice Entry-To-Practice Nurse Residency Program
The purpose of the RN-TTP Residency Program is to assist new RN graduates in the transition to full practice as competent RNs.
Welcome to the Veterans Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Entry-To-Practice Nurse Residency Program. We are excited you are interested in our residency programs. VASHNS is proud to offer
Purpose of the RN-TTP Program:
Program Vision
The vision of the residency program is to hire, train, and retain highly qualified registered nurse graduates into the program who synergistically contribute with their colleagues to providing excellent care to Veterans and their families in a high reliable organization.
Program Mission:
The mission of the RN-TTP Program is to bridge the academic education and experiences and clinical practice by developing advanced beginners into safe, competent professionals to care for the Veterans using evidence-based practice (EBP) and continuous quality improvement that leads to the achievement of Zero Harm and unmatched experience of a high reliability organization.
Goals
The goal of the RN-TTP residency program is to support professional role transition, integration, and socialization to enable residents to:
- Recruitment of qualified RN candidates for selection and acceptance for positions in the RN-TTP Residency Program.
- Transition from novice to advanced beginner nurses to competent professional nurses who provide safe, competent, and quality care.
- Use effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and
- performance.
- Successful leadership development of RN residents upon completion of the program. (For example, participation in committee work, preceptorships, implementation of EBP projects), provide clinical leadership at the point of Veteran care.
- Develop collaborative interprofessional practice.
- Strengthen their commitment to nursing and Veteran care as a professional career choice.
- Successful professional development of RN residents upon completion of the program. (For example, developing and executing an individual development plan, participation in academic programs, professional certification, participation in professional conference, promotion to higher levels of responsibilities by 1-2 years post-graduation).
- Provide exceptional health care within safe supervised environments.
- Retention of employment of RN residents after successful completion of the program.
Expected Outcomes
- Demonstrate transition to nursing practice as measured through a structured transition experience from to advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse as evidenced by mastery of program goals, progression through each phase, and completion of the general nursing competency by 90% at month 12 of the program.
- Develop knowledge, skills, and abilities that demonstrate continuous learning, responsible risk-taking, and personal accountability as measured by mastery of unit specific competency and completion of evidence-based projects.
- Sustain employment with the VASNHS by transitioning from nurse resident to nurse employee as measured by 1-year, 3-year, 5-year retention rate as measured by 80% of residents will transition to a staff nurse position, apply for employment at the VA upon completion of residency and 95% of residents will maintain employment at 1-year, 85% at 3-year, and 80% at 5-year post completion.
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be a U.S. Citizen
- English language
- Graduate from an accredited Associate, Baccalaureate, or Master’s entry-to-practice program from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program.
- Minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
- Applying for first RN role with less than 1-year experience as an RN
- Must be able to commit to working full-time from the start date
- Influenza & COVID vaccinations (or approved exception) required
- Consent to random drug testing
Program Benefits:
- Paid residency
- 100% protected time (not included in unit staffing)
- Paid Federal holidays
- Annual & Sick Leave
- Medical/Life insurance
- Competitive salaries
RN-TTP Program Director Contact Information
Monty D. Gross, PhD, MSN, RN, CNL, CPHQ
Phone:
Office 1H135
Accreditation Status:
The employee-based locally funded nurse resident program RN-TTP at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is seeking accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, http://www.ccneaccreditation.org.