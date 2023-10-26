Veterans Day Eagle Point Oregon

A special Veterans Day program to honor those of us who have served and continue to serve.

This event promises to be well-attended, drawing Veterans, their families, and communities from the surrounding rural areas. It's a prime opportunity to connect with our beloved Veterans and show your support.

Community Support: Various community services, service officers, VA Homeless team, the Voluntary Service team from VA, Veterans groups, Suicide Awareness and mental health teams from different organizations will be present.

Join us for Great speakers, music, and delicious food.