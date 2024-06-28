Skip to Content

VASORCC  will be closed this Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. We will be open again on Thursday, June 20th.

Community Mental Health & Caregiver Support Summit - Building Bridges to Veteran Care (Day 2, In Person)

The annual VA Community Mental Health Summit seeks to reduce Veteran suicide & improve access to care for Veterans and their families.

When:

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Jackson County Health and Human Services Building, Second Floor

140 S Holly St

Medford, OR

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Register to Attend ONE or BOTH Days

Topics will be different each day & all are welcome both days

* Continuing Education Credits available *

For more information or assistance with registering email WCOMHSummitContact@va.gov

The VA SORCC Community Mental Health Summit will take place over two days. 

 

Day 2 is an in-person session at the Jackson County Health and Human Services Building from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

 

Topics will include: 

  • Spanning the Bridge to VA Care
  • Resource Tables
  • Veteran Panel
  •  Resources for Women Veterans
  • Suicide Prevention & Post-vention
  •  Resources for Veterans Experiencing Serous Mental Illness

  •  Veterans Benefits

     

Day 1 will cover different topics. More information about Day 1 is available at this event page.

 

Who should attend:

If you are a VETERAN

If you know a VETERAN

If you care for a VETERAN

If you provide services to a VETERAN

If you are a SERVICE MEMBER or supporter

 

