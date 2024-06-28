Community Mental Health & Caregiver Support Summit - Building Bridges to Veteran Care (Day 2, In Person)
The annual VA Community Mental Health Summit seeks to reduce Veteran suicide & improve access to care for Veterans and their families.
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Jackson County Health and Human Services Building, Second Floor
140 S Holly St
Medford, OR
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register to Attend ONE or BOTH Days
Topics will be different each day & all are welcome both days
* Continuing Education Credits available *
For more information or assistance with registering email WCOMHSummitContact@va.gov
The VA SORCC Community Mental Health Summit will take place over two days.
Day 2 is an in-person session at the Jackson County Health and Human Services Building from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
Topics will include:
- Spanning the Bridge to VA Care
- Resource Tables
- Veteran Panel
- Resources for Women Veterans
- Suicide Prevention & Post-vention
- Resources for Veterans Experiencing Serous Mental Illness
Veterans Benefits
Day 1 will cover different topics. More information about Day 1 is available at this event page.
Who should attend:
If you are a VETERAN
If you know a VETERAN
If you care for a VETERAN
If you provide services to a VETERAN
If you are a SERVICE MEMBER or supporter