Due to recent increase in COVID-19 cases within our community, the VA SORCC is implementing a temporary measure to protect the health and safety of our Veterans, staff, and visitors. Effective immediately, all visitors are required to wear a mask while inside our facilities.

Fall Flu Campaign

When:

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

8495 Crater Lake Highway

White City, OR

Cost:

Free

Our fall flu campaign begins on October 1st. Free flu shots will be available at our clinics per the following schedule, except for federal holidays.

White City VA  Monday through Friday, walk-ins only 8am-3pm in building 211A

Grants Pass CBOC Monday through Friday, by appointment only 1pm-3pm, walk-ins welcome 3pm-4pm

Klamath Falls CBOC  Monday, Thursday, and Friday by appointment only, 1pm-3 pm

