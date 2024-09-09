Fall Flu Campaign
When:
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
8495 Crater Lake Highway
White City, OR
Cost:
Free
Our fall flu campaign begins on October 1st. Free flu shots will be available at our clinics per the following schedule, except for federal holidays.
White City VA Monday through Friday, walk-ins only 8am-3pm in building 211A
Grants Pass CBOC Monday through Friday, by appointment only 1pm-3pm, walk-ins welcome 3pm-4pm
Klamath Falls CBOC Monday, Thursday, and Friday by appointment only, 1pm-3 pm