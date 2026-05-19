Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics (White City VA) upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

White City, OR - White City, Oregon – Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics (VA SORCC) today announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Renovate B217A south wing and B218A lobby for In-Patient Mental Health

Relocate IT cabinet in B232 to a newly constructed and compliant ITOPS closet

In-progress designs for other projects, including renovation/upgrades of the HVAC system, exterior and interior renovations at various locations, security systems updates, minor demolitions, and power distribution improvements.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics to achieve that goal,” said Acting Medical Center Director Richard Skiff. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: