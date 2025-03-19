Skip to Content

Whole Health Program Schedule

This page provides the schedule of our Whole Health programming.

Program Day and Time Location Instructor(s) Tai Chi Mon - 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM; Wed 9:00AM to 10:00AM Bldg 239 Lower Robin and Molly Yoga Tues - 7:30AM to 8:30AM Bldg 223 Upper Laura NADA Acupuncture Tues - 8:00AM to 9:30AM; Thurs 1:00PM to 2:30PM Bldg 239 Lower Fletcher and Brandon Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group Contact Whole Health for schedule information

