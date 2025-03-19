An official website of the United States government
The .gov means it’s official.
Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.
The site is secure. The https:// ensures that you're connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and sent securely.
Whole Health Program Schedule
This page provides the schedule of our Whole Health programming.
ProgramDay and TimeLocationInstructor(s)
Tai Chi
Mon - 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM; Wed 9:00AM to 10:00AM
Bldg 239 Lower
Robin and Molly
Yoga
Tues - 7:30AM to 8:30AM
Bldg 223 Upper
Laura
NADA Acupuncture
Tues - 8:00AM to 9:30AM; Thurs 1:00PM to 2:30PM
Bldg 239 Lower
Fletcher and Brandon
Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group
Contact Whole Health for schedule information