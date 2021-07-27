White City VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the south:

From Interstate 5, take the Crater Lake turn off onto State Route 62 (Crater Lake Highway). Highway signs will direct you to the facility.

From the east:

Take State Route 140 to State Route 62 in White City. Turn right at the light and drive 1 mile to the medical center.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

White City VA Medical Center

8495 Crater Lake Highway

White City, OR 97503

Intersection: Highway 62 (Crater Lake Highway) and Avenue R

Coordinates: 42°26'23.82"N 122°50'10.67"W