White City VA Medical Center - campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download White City VA Medical Center exterior and parking map in black & white (PDF)
Download White City VA Medical Center exterior and parking map in color (PDF)
Download White City VA Medical Center interior map (PDF)

Directions

From the south:
From Interstate 5, take the Crater Lake turn off onto State Route 62 (Crater Lake Highway). Highway signs will direct you to the facility.

From the east:
Take State Route 140 to State Route 62 in White City. Turn right at the light and drive 1 mile to the medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
White City VA Medical Center
8495 Crater Lake Highway
White City, OR 97503
Intersection: Highway 62 (Crater Lake Highway) and Avenue R
Coordinates: 42°26'23.82"N 122°50'10.67"W

