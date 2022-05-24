Women Veterans Health Focus Group (Virtual)

Mann-Grandstaff VAMC will be having a Women Veterans Health focus group to discuss their healthcare experiences and needs.

When: June 14, 2022

Time: 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Where: Virtual via Microsoft Teams

We would like to extend this invitation to all Women Veterans who receive care at this facility. If you think you would like to participate in the future, please contact Julie Liss, at (509) 434-7608 so you can be added to the participant roster.