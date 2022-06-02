Journey Through Grief - 8 week online course
Journey Through Grief, a virtual course hosted by our Chaplain Service
- When
-
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Those who are interested simply need to call us and Chaplain Service will take care of the rest. 509-434-7762.
Details:
• 8 Week Zoom Group
• Begins Wednesday, July 6, and runs through August 24
• Time 2:00-3:30 PT
• Facilitated by Chaplain Service
• This group is for both Veterans and family members who may have lost a loved one to death. Participants do not need to be a veteran if they were part of the veteran’s family.