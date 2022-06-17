Women Veterans Live Town Hall

Please join us for a LIVE Town Hall for Women Veterans.

Do you have questions about VA health care? Do you want to empower yourself with information you need to take control of your health?

Speakers will share information about women Veteran health care programs and services. Participants will have the opportunity to have their live questions answered by a team of VA women health care experts. Your input and ideas can help us to improve the care experience for women Veterans - your voice matters!

You can join us by using any of the following methods:

Participant Dial-in by telephone: (833) 746-0070

Streaming Live Internet URL Link: https://www.access.live/WomenVeterans/MGVAMC

Spokane VA Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/VASpokane/

If you have any questions, please contact Julie Liss, Women Veterans Health Program Manager, (509) 434-7608.