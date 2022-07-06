2nd Harvest Free Food Distribution at Spokane VA

Free Food Distribution for Veterans and Families

2nd Harvest Mobile Market will be at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center for a free drive-thru food distribution event for up to 250 Veterans and families on Tuesday, July 19th, from 11:00am until 1:00pm for free produce, meat, shelf stable foods and other nutritious products.

Free groceries as supplies last. No appointment or documentation is required.

Current CDC guidelines will be followed.