2nd Harvest Free Food Distribution at Spokane VA
Free Food Distribution for Veterans and Families
When:
Tue. Jul 19, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Cost:
Free
2nd Harvest Mobile Market will be at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center for a free drive-thru food distribution event for up to 250 Veterans and families on Tuesday, July 19th, from 11:00am until 1:00pm for free produce, meat, shelf stable foods and other nutritious products.
Free groceries as supplies last. No appointment or documentation is required.
Current CDC guidelines will be followed.See more events