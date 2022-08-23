Moral Injury Psychoeducation Group

Contact Chaplain Service @ 509-434-7762 for more information

This group is an introduction to moral injury, and it is a non-threatening approach that focuses on education as opposed to group process or self-revelation. This four-week educational course was developed to (1) introduce concepts related to moral injury and (2) pre-pare Veterans for the 12-week group (REAL).

Veterans can attend this four-week group with no further commitment, and the structure en-sures that those who attend the class have some understanding of PTSD and moral injury.

Topics Covered (1) Moral Injury Introduction (2) The Change Process (3) Responsibility & Guilt (4) Acceptance, Forgiveness & Restoration.

Facilitator: Chaplain Will Wise-Gendusa, BCC Mental Health

When: October 3, 17, 24, 31

Time: 1:oo-2:00 PM

