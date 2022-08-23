Moral Injury Psychoeducation Group
Moral Injury Psychoeducation Group
When:
Mon. Oct 3, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Room TBD (in person)
Cost:
Free
Contact Chaplain Service @ 509-434-7762 for more information
This group is an introduction to moral injury, and it is a non-threatening approach that focuses on education as opposed to group process or self-revelation. This four-week educational course was developed to (1) introduce concepts related to moral injury and (2) pre-pare Veterans for the 12-week group (REAL).
Veterans can attend this four-week group with no further commitment, and the structure en-sures that those who attend the class have some understanding of PTSD and moral injury.
Topics Covered (1) Moral Injury Introduction (2) The Change Process (3) Responsibility & Guilt (4) Acceptance, Forgiveness & Restoration.
Facilitator: Chaplain Will Wise-Gendusa, BCC Mental Health
When: October 3, 17, 24, 31
Time: 1:oo-2:00 PM
Mon. Oct 3, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 17, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 24, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Oct 31, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar