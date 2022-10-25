Spokane Vet Center Thanksgiving Family Luncheon

Veterans Thanksgiving Luncheon

When: Tue. Nov 22, 2022, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm PT Where: Longhorn BBQ 2315 N. Argonne Rd Spokane Valley , WA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Rsvp RSVP required. Call the front desk at the Spokane Vet Center at 509.444.8387 to reserve a time slot. Please inform the Vet Center front desk at the time of reservation if a guest requires assistance with food or mobility.

You're invited to the Spokane Vet Center's Thanksgiving Family Luncheon! Veteran/Service Member plus ONE guest. RSVP required. Four time slots are available for lunch, in 45-minute increments as shown below, with 15 minutes each hour devoted to staff cleaning. Maximum of 65 guests can be accommodated per each 45-minute dining time slot.

12:30 - 1:15pm

1:30 - 2:15pm

2:30 - 3:15pm

3:30 - 4:15pm

Please know that not all guests will be seated in the same room, as there are 2 dining areas - 30 guests will be seated on the first level and 35 guests will be seated on the second level.